Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:09 PM
Home Foreign News

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 370

GENEVA, Dec 1: The WHO said Tuesday that those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.
The World Health Organization also said blanket travel bans would not stop the spread of the Omicron variant.
The new Covid-19 variant of concern, which the WHO says poses a "very high" risk globally, has prompted many countries to shut their       borders.
"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.
"In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data."
First reported to the WHO less than a week ago after being detected in southern Africa earlier this month, Omicron has already appeared in several countries.
The WHO noted the increasing number of governments introducing travel measures, including temporarily banning arrivals from countries where the variant has been found.    -AFP


