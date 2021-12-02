Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli

India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli

MUMBAI, DEC 1: Virat Kohli will return to lead India in the second Test against top-ranked New Zealand on Friday, posing a welcome selection dilemma for the hosts.
The Mumbai clash will mark Kohli's return after he stepped down as Twenty20 captain at the end of the World Cup last month and took a short break.
Shreyas Iyer's 105 and 65 in his debut Test, which ended in a draw in Kanpur against the Black Caps, has made it tough for Indian selectors to decide on their final XI.
"I think it's a good problem to have," Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said Wednesday.
"We have so much talent -- speaks a lot about the state Indian cricket is in, and with youngsters coming up, we want to give them the opportunity.
"Someone like Shreyas comes in, gets a hundred and follows it up with a fifty, and that's fabulous. But sometimes you also have to go in with combinations that suit that particular wicket."
Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the first Test of the two-match series, has struggled to score runs and averaged under 20 across 12 matches this year.
Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has made promising starts but failed to convert them into bigger scores.
"We know that they (Rahane and Pujara) have a lot of experience behind them, they have played enough cricket," said Mhambrey.
"We also know as a team that they are one inning away from coming good, so as a team, we are backing them.
"We know the value they bring to the team."
New Zealand, the world Test champions after beating India in the title clash in June, denied the hosts a win in an enthralling five days of play in the opening match.
The final pairing of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel survived in dimming light as gutsy New Zealand held on for a memorable draw.
In Mumbai, Patel returns to his city of birth and where he played lot of cricket before his parents moved to New Zealand.
The 33-year-old spinner said he looked forward to playing at Wankhede Stadium, with many of his relatives watching from the stands.
"Definitely it is emotional," he said.
"I have come to Wankhede and watched a lot of IPL games... and I bowled to Mumbai a few times in their training sessions. It is pretty cool and quite nostalgic."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany knock out Britain to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Woods says no timetable for return but eyeing Open
England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia
Australian official rejects Djokovic vaccine 'blackmail' claim
Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies aged 70
Norwich deny 10-man Newcastle first win of the season
Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit
India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft