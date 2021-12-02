Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan seek new cricket coach as Klusener departs

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

KABUL, DEC 1: Afghan cricket officials are looking for a new national team coach after deciding by mutual agreement not to extend incumbent Lance Klusener's contract, the board said Wednesday.
The move comes after Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers last month sacked interim board chairman Azizullah Fazli and appointed former player Mirwais Ashraf in his place.
Management of the sport in Afghanistan is under scrutiny from world cricket authorities who insist women be allowed to play, which the Taliban have not guaranteed. Klusener, a former South Africa allrounder, said he had enjoyed his role since being appointed in September 2019.
"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments," he said in a statement.
"As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings."
Under Klusener Afghanistan won one of their three Tests, three of six one-day internationals and nine of 14 Twenty20 internationals.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany knock out Britain to reach Davis Cup semi-finals
Woods says no timetable for return but eyeing Open
England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia
Australian official rejects Djokovic vaccine 'blackmail' claim
Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies aged 70
Norwich deny 10-man Newcastle first win of the season
Juve see off Salernitana, Atalanta close in on summit
India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft