

Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge Badminton inaugurated

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest, organized by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) under the supervision of Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia.

BBF president Dr Abdul Malek presided over the opening ceremony.

A total of 335 shuttlers, 199 of men's and 134 of women's, from six countries -- India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia and host Bangladesh -- are participating in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS









