Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:07 PM
BFSF U14 Academy Cup

Sunrisers set final tussle with Bhairab

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Sports Reporter

Sunrisers' Football Academy and Bhairab Football Academy are set to play the final of the Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup Football 2021 after winning their individual semi-final matches on Wednesday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
In first semi-final, Sunrisers' Football Academy from Brahmanbaria defeated Football Academy Derai by 1-0.
In the second semifinal, Bhairab Football Academy won over Chhagalnaiya Football Academy by 4-3 in tiebreaker as the regular time saw a 1-1 draw.
A team from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) was present during the matches to observe and find out the talented booters.
Now the two finalists will play the final match on Friday at 3:00 pm.
There are two matches today (Sunday) of the Academy Cup. Football Academy Natore will meet Suiholamong Football Academy from Rangamati at 1:00 pm in the first match while Bhairab Football Academy will face Epyllion Football Academy at 3:00 pm in the second match.
A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. The closing is set to be held with the final at the same venue.






