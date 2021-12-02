Bangabandhu Basketball League's results

Three more matches of the Bangabandhu UniMed UniHealth Basketball League were held on Wednesday at Dhanmondi basketball gymnasium in the city.

In the day's matches, the Shawons Club beat Mohammadpur BC by 89-47 points after leading the first half by 43-20 points, Dhumketu Club defeated Eagles Club by 73-44 points after dominating the first half by 50-19 points and The Grags Club outclassed Hornets SC by 77-62 points after leading the first half by 28-27 points.

Sponsored by UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceutical Limited and organized by Bangladesh Basketball Federation, the league is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







