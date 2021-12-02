Saif down with typhoid, uncertain for Dhaka Test

Bangladesh opening batsman Saif Hasan reported positive for typhoid one-day after the announcement of the 21 member squad for the second and final Test match of the two-match series against Pakistan starting in Dhaka on December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

"Saif has been suffering from typhoid fever. He is physically week and it's hardly possible to play with such physical conditions," said BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury on Wednesday.

"He is under regulation treatment," he added.

Saif scored 14 and 18 runs in the respective innings of Chattogram and possibly will be replaced in Dhaka by debutant Naim Sheikh.







