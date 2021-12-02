Tigresses return home setting history



Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team returned home from Zimbabwe on Wednesday. photo: FACEBOOK

With the emergence of the latest Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in South Africa and the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, the ICC had decided to call off the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in the midway.

According to bylaws, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now progress to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with Sri Lanka and Ireland occupying the other slots for the 2022-25 cycle of the ICC Women's Championship.

Tigresses are the table toppers of Group-B of the event winning two of the three matches. They outclassed Pakistan and the USA followed by they concede a defeat against Thailand in the rain interrupted match.

Rumana and Co. will be quarantined for two weeks in a city hotel.

Bangladesh women's cricket team played qualifiers twice before this year and failed to qualify for the main event in both the occasions.







