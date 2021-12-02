AL scared of Khaleda’s recovery: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said Awami League government is afraid of Khaleda Zia's recovery from illness.

That's why they are not sending Khaleda Zia out of the country for proper treatment on the pretext of law."

Fakhrul Islam made the comment at a protest rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office demanding the BNP chairperson's treatment abroad.

The BNP announced a eight-day nationwide programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.

As part of the programme Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal tried to hold a silent procession on Wednesday but the police obstructed the BNP leaders in front of the party office.

Rajshahi Mohila Dal brought precession in front of their Rajshahi Malopara party office.

In front of the Nayapaltan party office Fakhrul Islam said, the government can send the BNP Chairperson abroad anytime if it wants but on the pretext of law they do not do so.

