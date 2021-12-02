DAB blames AL, BMA for pushing Khaleda to death

The Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) said Awami League and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) are wasting time leading to the death of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

DAB Secretary General Dr Md Abdus Salam said it at a press conference at the National Press Club on Wednesday. Abdus Salam read a written statement at the press conference. He said, "Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for post-coronavirus infection complications, high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis, liver, kidney and heart complications. At present her physical condition is very critical. She is now at the crossroads of life and death."

There is no system of liver transplant in Bangladesh, he said. A team came from abroad and completed two liver transplant operations in Bangladesh, one of whom died, while the other is in critical condition.

Dr. Abdus Salam said after a long effort a few days ago doctors stopped liver bleeding of Khaleda Zia. However, recurrent bleeding is very normal for such patients. "BNP Chairperson's risk of death may increase due to bleeding again. We do not have advanced technology in this country, not even in the subcontinent or any other country in Asia to stop her leaver bleeding," said Abdus Salam.









