AL candidate blames local MP for assisting BNP man

Awami League candidate Nazrul Haque Bhuiyan of Mathabhanga Union Parishad of Homna Upazila in Cumilla blamed Cumilla-2 MP Salima Ahmad Merry, and local Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nazma Ashrafi and Meghna UNO Probir Kumar Roy for manipulating the election result to defeat him in election held on November 28 this year.

"Salima Ahmad Merry hadn't assisted me in election since the date of announcement of polls schedule. Instead, he preferred Mathabhanga Union BNP Vice President Jahangir Hossain Molla, who contested the polls as independent candidate with 'Anaras' symbol and assisted him to defeat the Boat symbol," Nazirul said at a press conference organized at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Nazirul, also acting president of Union AL and outgoing chairman, demanded cancellation of the polls and reelection. He also demanded exemplary punishment for the accused who conspired against the Awami League candidate.













