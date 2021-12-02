Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UP Election

AL candidate blames local MP for assisting BNP man

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Awami League candidate Nazrul Haque Bhuiyan of Mathabhanga Union Parishad of Homna Upazila in Cumilla blamed Cumilla-2 MP Salima Ahmad Merry, and local Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nazma Ashrafi and Meghna UNO Probir Kumar Roy for manipulating the election result to defeat him in election held on November 28 this year.
"Salima Ahmad Merry hadn't assisted me in election since the date of announcement of polls schedule. Instead, he preferred Mathabhanga Union BNP Vice President Jahangir Hossain Molla, who contested the polls as independent candidate with 'Anaras' symbol and assisted him to defeat the Boat symbol," Nazirul said at a press conference organized at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.
Nazirul, also acting president of Union AL and outgoing chairman, demanded cancellation of the polls and reelection. He also demanded exemplary punishment for the accused who conspired against the Awami League candidate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the mural of Bangabandhu
AL scared of Khaleda’s recovery: Fakhrul
DAB blames AL, BMA for pushing Khaleda to death
BGB Director General Md Shafeenul Islam consoles father of BGB member
AL candidate blames local MP for assisting BNP man
BD’s many demands met in COP-26: Shahab
DU centenary in pictures
Plant to be set up at Aminbazar soon


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft