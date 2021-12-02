BD’s many demands met in COP-26: Shahab

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said that the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 26) held from 31 October 2021 to 13 November 2021 in Glasgow, UK did not meet all the expectations but many long-standing demands of Bangladesh have been met.

This year's conference marks the first time that the "Glasgow-Sharm Al Sheikh Work Program on the Global Goal on Adaptation" has been established to set global goals for the Global Goal on Adaptation, which will undoubtedly accelerate our future adaptation activities.

Member states have been asked to come up with ambitious and strong plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a view to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In addition, the rule book of the Paris Agreement has been completed and the modalities, procedures and guidelines of "Article 6 (Market and Non-Market Mechanism)" have been adopted under that agreement.

Minister for Environment said this while he was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled 'World Climate Conference (COP 26): Expectations, achievements and Future Action Plans' organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Department of Environment on Wednesday afternoon.

The Environment Minister said that in addition to doubling adaptation financing by rich and industrialized countries in tackling climate change in developing countries, emphasis has also been laid on bringing 50:50 equilibrium between adaptation and mitigation financing in various COP-26 decision texts. An ad hoc work program for the period 2022-2024 has been set up by the developed countries to set new targets for climate finance and the rich countries are urged to at least double the amount allocated to the climate fund by 2025. At the conference, 141 countries, including Bangladesh, endorsed the "Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests and Land Use". Bangladesh has also actively participated in various meetings on Loss and Damage related to climate change and rehabilitation and relocation of the affected population and effective progress has been made in the discussions related to the conference.

The Environment Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered country statement on behalf of Bangladesh by participating in the World Leaders Summit of COP-26. At the conference, the Honourable Prime Minister, as the current Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), played a very vital role on behalf of the 48 most endangered states. The Prime Minister also had a bilateral meeting with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. She played an effective and robust role in the discussion on various issues at the conference, including the least developed countries and the countries most at risk due to climate change.

The Environment Minister said that in the light of the expectations and achievements of the World Climate Conference, we have to fix our future action plan now. We need to start working to address all the potential risks of climate change. We need to adapt and implement effective adaptation and mitigation measures to tackle climate change with our limited capacity, not just relying on global climate finance. Hopefully, with the joint efforts of all, we will succeed in tackling climate change.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Mostafa Kamal presided over the workshop while Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Parliament Member Tanvir Shakil Joy, Chairman of PKSF Dr. Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, Climate Change Specialst & BRAC University Professor Emeritus Dr. Ainun Nishat, Special Envoy to CVF Presidency Abul Kalam AzadAzad and Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury and Director General of Department of Environment Md. Ashraf Uddin delivered speeches on the occasion. Md. Ziaul Haque and Mirza Shawkat Ali two Directors of Department of Environment presented keynote paper. Representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations and the media spoke in the open discussion session.











