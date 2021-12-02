Video
Thursday, 2 December, 2021
Power From Kitchen Wastes

Plant to be set up at Aminbazar soon

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

The government is set to produce around 42.5 megawatt of electricity from kitchen wastes in Dhaka under 'waste-to-energy power project,' the first of its kind at Aminbazar.
Bangladesh Power Development Board and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) signed a deal on Wednesday to implement the project. Meanwhile, DNCC has also signed a separate deal with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to produce electricity on 'no electricity no payment' basis.
"Dhaka, generates some 6,000 tonnes of garbage every day, we are expecting to see a change in garbage disposal once the country's first proposed waste-energy plant in Aminbazar goes into operation," Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said at the signing ceremony while delivery speech as chief guest at a city hotel.
According to the agreement CMEC is to invest around US$300 million to implement the project, however, an eco-park will also be constructed next to the Aminbazar power plant.  The cost of per kilowatt electricity from this plant would be around $0.2178 cents (or Tk 18.295).
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Power Division Secretary and Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming and CMC officials were present.
According to the project details, the estimated cost will be Tk 15,325 crore and the power plant will require 3,000 tonnes of waste per day.
"The Local Government Ministry has been working as per the plan adopted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to clean up all the cities of the country, including the two city corporations of capital Dhaka, and this will help build a clean city soon," he said.
He said no garbage will be seen laying indiscriminately in the city once the proposed waste-energy plant in Aminbazar starts generating electricity. When the plant is set up, it'll require 3,000 metric tons of garbage a day. If a power plant collects so much garbage, there'll be no more waste everywhere in the city.
Tazul Islam termed the project as his 'Dream' project and warned that no irregularity and corruption will be tolerated in the project.
Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said we are committed to zero carbon emission by 2050 thus we are ready to take up such expensive projects.
"We to procure electricity from here at a rate of Tk 18 plus but have to supply it to the end user at a rate of Tk 5 to Tk 6 just to fulfill our commitment to the globe," Nasrul Hamid said.
Our plan is to transform all city vehicles' from diesel to electricity just to stop carbon emission.
"We are set to establish waste energy plants in all city corporations across the country, the Power Division will support the local government in this connection," he added.
Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said Dhaka North City Corporation has a plan to replace all diesel run buses in the city within the next three years which will reduce carbon emission and cost of fuel.
According to the deal it is supposed to go on production within 18 months after signing of the agreement, the firm however sought some more time. So, the Minister said, the project period will finally be fixed during the deal signing and the project will be implemented keeping the environment in special consideration.
Earlier, the first waste-to-energy project was planned to be built at Keraniganj, but the plan could not be implemented due to several technical and financial issues.


