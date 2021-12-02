Death of a student in Rampura not merely an accident: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said killing of a student in a road accident in Rampura is not merely an accident because at least 15 buses were set on fire within 10 minutes after spreading of the accident news.

"It is a question to the conscience of the nation whether it was a repetition of BNP-Jamaat's past violent activities . . . is it a merely an accident or it is a pre-planned incident," said Quader.

Expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of a student in Rampur road accident, Quader said according to eye-witnesses the incident took place at 10.45pm and within 12 minutes of the incident, live presentation was made in the facebook page of 'Nirapad Sarak Chai' from the spot. Immediately after it, 15 vehicles were set on fire and a number of vehicles were vandalized, he added. -BSS











