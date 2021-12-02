Minister asks Bangladeshis not to return home en masse from Africa

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday requested Bangladeshi expatriates not to return to the country right now but stay at their workplaces in a bid to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"I am requesting, especially, those who are staying in African countries, please stay at your workplaces. Because if 20,000 people return home all together, we will not be able to arrange quarantine for all," the Minister said while speaking at a programme at BSPS auditorium in Dhaka on the day.

He said the government has given new instructions to the expatriates returning to the country from abroad to prevent the Omicron variant.

He, however, informed that the current 72-hour time limit of Covid-19 testing for in-bound passengers has been reduced to 48 hours. Besides, it has been made compulsory for the passengers coming from Africa to keep them on a 14-day quarantine, he said adding that at the same time, they have to show Covid-19 negative certificate, a test conducted before 48 hours of boarding a flight.

"The hotels where arrangements were made for quarantine earlier, were back to normal following the improvement of the situation. Now we are asking them again to arrange quarantine facilities," he said.







