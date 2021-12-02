Video
IBBL opens Sakhipur Branch

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) opened its 382nd Branch at Sakhipur in Tangail on Tuesday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest, says a press release.
J.Q.M. Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Julfikar Haider  Kamal, Chairman, Sakhipur Upazila Parishad and Md. Abu Hanif Azad, freedom fighter and Mayor, Sakhipur Pourasabha addressed the programme as special guest. Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank presided over the programme while Bashir Ahamed, Head of Mymensingh Zone of the bank made opening statement and Mohammed Rafiqul Islam, Manager, Sakhipur Branch thanked the audience.
Rafik-e-Rasel, Md. Renubar Rahman and Muslima Khatun, educationists, Krishna Karmakar, businessman and Md. Khalilur Rahman, President, Sakhipur Bazar Banik Bohumukhi Somobay Samity addressed the programme on behalf of clients and well-wishers.
Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion. Later, CRM booth of the branch was also inaugurated.


