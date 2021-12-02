Video
AIBL Chairman, MD pay courtesy visit with Maldives Finance Minister

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu and Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury visited Maldives recently. During the visit, courtesy meetings were arranged with Maldives Finance Minister Ibrahim Amir and Maldives Monetary Authority Governor Ali Hashim.
The meeting also discussed regarding banking services for Bangladeshi expatriates and easy remittance arrangements through proper banking channels. High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Maldives Mohammad Nazmul Hasan was also present at the meetings.


