

BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account

The ERQ account solution, 'BRAC Bank Freelancer Matrix Account' provides big convenience for receiving foreign currency income and smooth day-to-day transaction as well.

The emerging freelancing industry will be enormously benefited with this easy banking solutions taking freelancing at the next level.

This comes at much delight to more than 650,000 freelancing professionals who will enjoy hassle-free banking experience. They will get an international debit card for BRAC Bank Freelancer Matrix account which will allow them to seamlessly receive their remittance earnings in US Dollar and easily convert it into local currency (BDT) with a linked transactional account.

They will be able to conduct cross border eCommerce, POS and ATM transactions for business purposes such as cloud based solutions, domain hosting etc. This account comes bundled with exclusive benefits of VISA International Debit Card.

The product was formally launched on a virtual ceremony on November 30, 2021 with Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, joining as chief guest. Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank; Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid, Deputy General Manager, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, and Sarah Anam, Head of Deposits and NFB, BRAC Bank, were also present.

Commenting on the proposition, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, said: "BRAC Bank has always been at the forefront of introducing innovative products in the banking industry. We think freelancing is a vibrant industry which holds immense potential to become a major foreign currency earning sector."

"With this bundle solution, we believe we can inspire more and more youths to take up freelancing as a profession. BRAC Bank strives to make a conducive freelancing ecosystem where creative minds can shine and their ventures can grow and thrive. The bank wants to play an active role in making Bangladesh a global hub for freelancing and contribute significantly to boost foreign exchange earnings. We will continue to explore new products to cater to the evolving needs of the customers," he continued.









