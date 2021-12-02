Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account

BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account

BRAC Bank has launched the country's first ever Freelancer Account widening the opportunities for professionals of the promising industry, says a press release.
The ERQ account solution, 'BRAC Bank Freelancer Matrix Account' provides big convenience for receiving foreign currency income and smooth day-to-day transaction as well.
The emerging freelancing industry will be enormously benefited with this easy banking solutions taking freelancing at the next level.
This comes at much delight to more than 650,000 freelancing professionals who will enjoy hassle-free banking experience. They will get an international debit card for BRAC Bank Freelancer Matrix account which will allow them to seamlessly receive their remittance earnings in US Dollar and easily convert it into local currency (BDT) with a linked transactional account.
They will be able to conduct cross border eCommerce, POS and ATM transactions for business purposes such as cloud based solutions, domain hosting etc. This account comes bundled with exclusive benefits of VISA International Debit Card.
The product was formally launched on a virtual ceremony on November 30, 2021 with Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, joining as chief guest. Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank; Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid, Deputy General Manager, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, and Sarah Anam, Head of Deposits and NFB, BRAC Bank, were also present.
Commenting on the proposition, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, said: "BRAC Bank has always been at the forefront of introducing innovative products in the banking industry. We think freelancing is a vibrant industry which holds immense potential to become a major foreign currency earning sector."  
"With this bundle solution, we believe we can inspire more and more youths to take up freelancing as a profession. BRAC Bank strives to make a conducive freelancing ecosystem where creative minds can shine and their ventures can grow and thrive. The bank wants to play an active role in making Bangladesh a global hub for freelancing and contribute significantly to boost foreign exchange earnings. We will continue to explore new products to cater to the evolving needs of the customers," he continued.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking event
IBBL opens Sakhipur Branch
AIBL Chairman, MD pay courtesy visit with Maldives Finance Minister
BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account
Petrobangla to hire foreign consultants to amend Model PSC
Lockdowns sink Australian economy in third quarter
Masud Steel Design achieves ISO Certificate
Summit FSRU to halt LNG imports due to mooring line damage


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft