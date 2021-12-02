Lockdowns sink Australian economy in third quarter

SYDNEY, Dec 1: Pandemic-induced lockdowns caused Australia's economy to shrink 1.9 percent in the third quarter, a downturn that bucked the trend of a steady recovery in other wealthy nations.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday reported the country's second quarterly contraction since the pandemic began -- and one of the largest contractions on record -- sparked by long-running containment measures in populous states.

Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra were all closed for chunks of the quarter, causing households to spend dramatically less on services.

There was a 21 percent drop in spending on hotels, cafes and restaurants and a 40 percent drop in spending on transport.

The downturn was out of step with other major economies such as Canada, India, Japan, the United States and the eurozone, which all saw growth during the period as they reopened for business.

Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent contraction, but increased exports appear to have come to the rescue -- buoyed by high coal and gas prices.

The economy is widely expected to bounce back in the final quarter of the year. "These data show the significant disruption caused by lockdowns in the two largest states, they are now firmly in the rear-vision mirror," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster. AFP





