

Masud Steel Design achieves ISO Certificate

Also present on the occasion was Director Shah Mohammad Abdullah, Executive Director Md. Abu Sayem, General Manager-Department of Human Resources) Md. Zohurul Islam from Masud Group.

On behalf of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh Prt. Ltd, Head of certification Md. Towfiqul Arif, National Business Manager Mukut Barua, Country Manager Sohel Azad, Asst. Manager KBM Tareq were present.

Masud Steel Design BD Ltd is an organization of Masud Group. It has been managing business for 24 years since 1997. The other institutions of the group are: Seba Green Line Ltd, Seba Green Line Filing Station, Seba Green Model Filing and Auto Gas Station, Gas services Ltd, Arko Engineers Ltd, Four s Tours and Travels Ltd, Simran Trade International, Seba Bricks, Seba Green Agro.













