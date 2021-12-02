Video
Thursday, 2 December, 2021
realme to introduce smartphone GT 2 Pro

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, has recently announced at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021 that they are all set to introduce a new smartphone powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.
This new flagship - to be called realme GT 2 Pro - will be the most premium flagship phone of this smartphone brand and the first Pro product from their widely-acclaimed GT Series, says a press release.
realme has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies since its inception to bring dozens of high quality, powerful smartphones to consumers around the world from the 4G era to the 5G era.
In 2021, realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870 5G Mobile Platforms. realme GT NEO 2 5G with Snapdragon 870 and realme GT with Snapdragon 888 have been widely recognized by the markets around the world.
Now, realme is gearing up to launch a phone powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset. It will open up new possibilities in terms of gaming, AI capability and 5G, and take user experience to a new height.  
realme VP Chase xu said on this occasion, "Qualcomm Technologies has always been one of the realme's most important collaborators. realme has already started the development of realme GT 2 Pro a few months ago, and will deliver a real high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world."
realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.


