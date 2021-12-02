Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

42.5 MW renewable power plant to be set up at Amin Bazar

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The government signed an agreement to set up a 42.5 MW waste burn method power plant at Amin Bazar, as it is not harmful for environment.
 "Incineration method for power generation from wastage burn is the best in Bangladesh than the process of Japan and Europe," Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tazul Islam said this while witnessing a contract signing ceremony as the chief guest at Sonargaon Hotel in the city.
Chaired by Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, the programme was also addressed, among others, by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Local Government Division Secretary Helaluddin Ahmad and Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming as special guests.
The minister said the government decided to generate electricity by burning wastage, as it is not harmful for environment.
The agreements were signed with local government division, power department, North City Corporation and China Machinery Engineering Corporation for setting up the power plant.
The minister said as per the deal a Chinese company will generate electricity from waste through incineration method. A total of 42.5 MW power plant will be set up at Amin Bazar in Dhaka, which will be the beginning of a new chapter in the country.
"The power will be generated by maintaining balance of the environment and ensuring health protection. The company will start generating electricity within 18 months. Necessary instructions were given in this regard," he said.
Tazul said the Chinese company would set up, operate and maintain the plant at its own risk and added that the City Corporation will provide the necessary land and necessary wastage.
"The power division will purchase generated electricity from the company. Not only Dhaka North City Corporation but also South City Corporation, Gazipur, Narayanganj and all city corporations including Chattogram, divisional and district towns and even municipalities are working to generate electricity from waste," he said.
According to the project details, the estimated cost will be Tk. 15,325 crore and the power plant will require 3,000 tons of waste per day.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking event
IBBL opens Sakhipur Branch
AIBL Chairman, MD pay courtesy visit with Maldives Finance Minister
BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account
Petrobangla to hire foreign consultants to amend Model PSC
Lockdowns sink Australian economy in third quarter
Masud Steel Design achieves ISO Certificate
Summit FSRU to halt LNG imports due to mooring line damage


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft