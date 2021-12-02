42.5 MW renewable power plant to be set up at Amin Bazar

The government signed an agreement to set up a 42.5 MW waste burn method power plant at Amin Bazar, as it is not harmful for environment.

"Incineration method for power generation from wastage burn is the best in Bangladesh than the process of Japan and Europe," Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tazul Islam said this while witnessing a contract signing ceremony as the chief guest at Sonargaon Hotel in the city.

Chaired by Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, the programme was also addressed, among others, by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, Local Government Division Secretary Helaluddin Ahmad and Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming as special guests.

The minister said the government decided to generate electricity by burning wastage, as it is not harmful for environment.

The agreements were signed with local government division, power department, North City Corporation and China Machinery Engineering Corporation for setting up the power plant.

The minister said as per the deal a Chinese company will generate electricity from waste through incineration method. A total of 42.5 MW power plant will be set up at Amin Bazar in Dhaka, which will be the beginning of a new chapter in the country.

"The power will be generated by maintaining balance of the environment and ensuring health protection. The company will start generating electricity within 18 months. Necessary instructions were given in this regard," he said.

Tazul said the Chinese company would set up, operate and maintain the plant at its own risk and added that the City Corporation will provide the necessary land and necessary wastage.

"The power division will purchase generated electricity from the company. Not only Dhaka North City Corporation but also South City Corporation, Gazipur, Narayanganj and all city corporations including Chattogram, divisional and district towns and even municipalities are working to generate electricity from waste," he said.

According to the project details, the estimated cost will be Tk. 15,325 crore and the power plant will require 3,000 tons of waste per day. BSS









