Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:04 PM
Home Business

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

CUB holds 6th Business Genius Bangladesh 2021

Business Genius Bangladesh - 2021 was held at Grace 21 Smart Hotel, Dhaka under the aegis of Kore Facilitation and Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) and Federation of Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management (FOHTEM), on Saturday last.
Like every year, students from colleges and universities of Bangladesh presented their business ideas in front of the judges in two phases, says a press release.
The first phase was held on Friday, November 26, at the CUM campus and on the following day, two of the four teams were declared as winners based on the verdict of the judges at Grace 21 Smart Hotel.
The topic of this year's business case competition was hotel business and management. The judges were from different industries and professions.
Grace 21 Smart Hotel also organized a corporate party with 50+ corporates to inform them about facilities of their hotel and give them corporate discount by arranging a MOU signing ceremony during or after the event.
On the other hand, Kore Search conducted a recruitment session for their students where renowned organizations took interviews at hotel. Kore Search, a sister concern of Kore Facilitation celebrated its 3rd year anniversary at the event. It is the first job placement training organization of the country, assisting university students and job seekers to get a suitable job by providing industry-related training. Apart from that Kore Search gave certificates to students who completed their training this year. In addition to business case competitions and recruitment sessions, there were cooking competitions, public speaking sessions, cultural events etc. The daily Observer was the English Newspaper partner of the event.


