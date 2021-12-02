

Walton awards top 10 content creators

Organized by Walton Refrigerator, each of the 10 contestant received Tk 50,000 as reward. Each of the winners will make another video for the second round, says a press release.

Among them, the top three winners will be rewarded taka 3, 2 and 1 lakh respectively. Rest of them will be honored with attractive gift hampers, says a press release.

The top ten content creators were awarded at a ceremony held at Walton corporate office in Dhaka on Monday. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. (WHIL) Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors S M Zahid Hasan, Refrigerator's CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick, 3-member judge panel consisting National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, Senior Executive Director and also Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of WHIL Firoj Alam and Senior Executive Director and also Head of Brand Management Amin Khan and Walton refrigerator's senior brand manager Mahmudul Hasan were present on the occasion.

The top ten winners of the contest are- Shoriful Islam Shamim, Alam Morshed, Minhazur Rahman, Asifur Rahman, Mesbah Kamal, Papon, Sarwar Jahan Apu, Rafiur Rahman, Prithviraj Pradhan and Tanim Abdullah.

Firoj Alam gave necessary directions to the winners for their next steps of activities and presented five themes for making the second round videos. The themes are- Walton's role in building a beautiful future for a better Bangladesh, Walton's role in technology and modern Bangladesh, Walton's role in economic development, Walton's role in improving the quality of life and the role of Walton in climate protection.

The first round of the contest was held from 6th October to 5th November 2021 where over one thousand contestants registered. A total of four hundreds of videos were submitted in the first round. Top ten contestants were selected with marking as 25 numbers in story, 50 in filming styles and 25 on social media activities.

Top ten winners will now make video contents with maximum of 2 minute length on 5 themes given by Walton authorities which will be evaluated with 50 marks in filming style and 50 marks on social media activities.





