BJA elects new executive committee

Sk Syed Ali, Arzu Rahman Bhuiya and FM Saifuzzaman were elected Chairman, Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively, says a a press release.

Md Liaquat Hossain, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Nurul Islam Babul, Sk Daud Haider, Md Sirajul Islam Mollah, SM Shaiful Islam Piash, Sk Kowser Ali, Sk Shahidul Islam, Md Abdus Sobahan Sharif, Md Tofazzal Hossain, Nurul Hossain, Md Shahid Hossain Dulal, Khondokar Alamgir Kabir, Md Kutub Uddin and SM Hafizur Rahman were elected executive committee members.























Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) elected new executive committee on Tuesday for a two-year term starting 2021-22.Sk Syed Ali, Arzu Rahman Bhuiya and FM Saifuzzaman were elected Chairman, Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively, says a a press release.Md Liaquat Hossain, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Nurul Islam Babul, Sk Daud Haider, Md Sirajul Islam Mollah, SM Shaiful Islam Piash, Sk Kowser Ali, Sk Shahidul Islam, Md Abdus Sobahan Sharif, Md Tofazzal Hossain, Nurul Hossain, Md Shahid Hossain Dulal, Khondokar Alamgir Kabir, Md Kutub Uddin and SM Hafizur Rahman were elected executive committee members.