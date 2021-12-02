Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

LONDON, Dec 1: OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation.
The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank.
After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery.
Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
But the move did not have the desired effect, with prices rising regardless -- followed by the damper on prices caused by the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The detection of the new variant on Thursday caused crude prices to plunge more than 10 percent, a first since the nightmarish drops of April 2020.
Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank said "there is much to suggest that OPEC+ will not initially step up its oil production any further" in an effort to maintain current prices at around $70 a barrel.
Such a decision comports with the cautious approach seen since OPEC+ countries began slowly boosting supplies.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned in late October against complacency.
The group said earlier this month it planned to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day in December, despite a room for manoeuvre that is 10 times greater.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Kremlin's oil pointman, warned Monday against any "hasty decisions", according to Russian news agencies.
A technical meeting was set for Tuesday ahead of the summit but was postponed to Thursday as experts seek more information on the "current situation", Novak said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking event
IBBL opens Sakhipur Branch
AIBL Chairman, MD pay courtesy visit with Maldives Finance Minister
BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account
Petrobangla to hire foreign consultants to amend Model PSC
Lockdowns sink Australian economy in third quarter
Masud Steel Design achieves ISO Certificate
Summit FSRU to halt LNG imports due to mooring line damage


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft