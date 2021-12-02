Video
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:03 PM
Home Business

bKash offers Tk 21 instant cash back on Tk 20 mobile recharge

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Desk

Customers can avail Yk 21 instant cash back on Tk 20 recharge to any mobile number through bKash app. The offer will be valid till December 11. A customer can enjoy the cash back once during offer period.
To avail the offer, customers have to click on the 'Mobile Recharge' option from the app and select mobile number operator. In next step, they should type Tk 20 and enter bKash PIN to get the cash back instantly.
The offer will be applicable to all numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk, says a press release.
Mobile Recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is opportunity to recharge any amount of money from any corner of the country 24/7.

There are various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on their usage. There is even an opportunity to compare the best offers in the app. For example, a customer may want to recharge Tk 50. If s/he clicks on the "check offer" option after typing Tk 50, s/he will be able to see all the offers closely related to that amount and choose the best offer.


