BB, BSEC to hold further talks on resolving legal conflicts

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday decided to hold further discussions on resolving contradictions in the rules and regulations of the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF) with the banking rules.

BB officials confirmed the matter after a meeting held between the two regulatory bodies at the BB headquarters on the day. BB deputy governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and BSEC commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed headed the respective teams at the meeting.

On July 6, the BSEC issued a letter to all asset management companies, stockbrokers, merchant banks, and listed companies, including companies operating on the over-the-counter market, to transfer amounts held against unclaimed, undistributed or unsettled dividends or non-refunded public subscription in cash or others, including accrued interest, thereon for a period of three years from the date of declaration or approval or record date to the CMSF.

However, the transfer of funds to the CMSF contradicts with a number of clauses on the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and the Bank Company (amendment) Act, 2013, prompting the central bank to oppose the move, a BB official said.

The CMSF operations began amid the contradictions, leading the two regulators to discuss the issue at Tuesday's meeting.

'We have discussed different capital market related issues, including those related to the CMSF, and the scope of issuing dividends by listed companies despite having accumulated losses,' a BB official told The Daily Observer. A meeting would be held soon, possibly by December, to resolve the issues, he said.

Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed said that the central bank had agreed to deduct banks' investments in bonds from their capital market exposures. He also said that the BB would also allow the banks to transfer unclaimed dividends to the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund after the BSEC made slight amendm0ents in the Capital Market Stabilisation Rules (CMSR).

The commissioner also said that the central bank had taken a positive view on calculating the banks' exposure limit at cost price instead of at market price.






