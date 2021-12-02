Video
Thursday, 2 December, 2021
Stocks bounce back strongly on regulatory hopes

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Business Correspondent

Stocks bounced back forcefully on Wednesday, reversing recent bearish trend, as investors took fresh stakes after Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) agreed to hold further meeting to resolve their disputes.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 143.74 points or 2.14 per cent to 6,847, after losing over 92 points in the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also jumped 73.56 points to 2,589 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) leaped 32.21 points to 1437 at the close of the trading.
A meeting between BB and BSEC agreed to resolve any complex issues through discussion for ensuring sustainable development of the country's capital market.
Earlier, the central bank and the stock market regulator ordered listed banks and non-bank financial institutions in the opposite direction which impacted investors' confidence.
Turnover was at Tk 11.02 billion, which was nearly 4.0 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 11.46 billion. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 293 advanced, 45 declined and 35 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) soared 383 points to settle at 19,998 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 233 points to 12,023 at the close.
Of the issues traded, 198 advanced, 46 declined and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 17.70 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 543 million.


