Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Barind irrigation project to produce 3.6 lakh tonnes addl crop

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken an initiative to produce 3.6 lakh tonnes of additional crop annually    by increasing irrigation facilities and its efficiency. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 329 crore.
Sources in the Planning Commission said the project will aim at increasing the irrigation area and irrigation efficiency by increasing the underground irrigation system and introducing drip irrigation system experimentally.
Ramendra Nath Biswas, Member Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions division of the Planning Commission, said the project would increase crop production through expansion of irrigation activities in the Barind area. It would contribute significantly to poverty alleviation while maintaining food self-sufficiency.
The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on the project was held on June 16 this year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with compliance of several recommendations. The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) will implement the project by June 2025.
The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) is playing a role in improving the socio-economic conditions of the region including the development of irrigation system in the Barind area. Under various project activities since the 80's, BMDA has so far installed 16,344 irrigation devices in the Barind area.
Underground irrigation systems of different lengths also have been constructed through  irrigation devices. Of these, UPVC underground irrigation canals with a length of 610m have been constructed for each of the 9,000 irrigators. In many cases farmers are irrigating the land by constructing raw irrigation canals but it is not sufficient to irrigate all the command areas.
This is increasing production cost of crops including wastage of agricultural land and irrigation water. With these considerations in mind, BMDA has explored the feasibility of increasing crop production by increasing the command area and increasing irrigation efficiency by preventing wastage of agricultural land and irrigation water.
The project has been formulated to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent wastage of water    by setting up 10 drip irrigation systems on an experimental basis. If the project is implemented, it will expand the command area by 500 meters underground irrigation system in 4500 irrigation machines and expand irrigation activities in 4500 hectares of land through well-controlled irrigation management. The people concerned are hoping that it will be created.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking event
IBBL opens Sakhipur Branch
AIBL Chairman, MD pay courtesy visit with Maldives Finance Minister
BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account
Petrobangla to hire foreign consultants to amend Model PSC
Lockdowns sink Australian economy in third quarter
Masud Steel Design achieves ISO Certificate
Summit FSRU to halt LNG imports due to mooring line damage


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft