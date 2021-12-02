Barind irrigation project to produce 3.6 lakh tonnes addl crop

The government has taken an initiative to produce 3.6 lakh tonnes of additional crop annually by increasing irrigation facilities and its efficiency. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 329 crore.

Sources in the Planning Commission said the project will aim at increasing the irrigation area and irrigation efficiency by increasing the underground irrigation system and introducing drip irrigation system experimentally.

Ramendra Nath Biswas, Member Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions division of the Planning Commission, said the project would increase crop production through expansion of irrigation activities in the Barind area. It would contribute significantly to poverty alleviation while maintaining food self-sufficiency.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on the project was held on June 16 this year after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The project has been recommended to be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with compliance of several recommendations. The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) will implement the project by June 2025.

The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) is playing a role in improving the socio-economic conditions of the region including the development of irrigation system in the Barind area. Under various project activities since the 80's, BMDA has so far installed 16,344 irrigation devices in the Barind area.

Underground irrigation systems of different lengths also have been constructed through irrigation devices. Of these, UPVC underground irrigation canals with a length of 610m have been constructed for each of the 9,000 irrigators. In many cases farmers are irrigating the land by constructing raw irrigation canals but it is not sufficient to irrigate all the command areas.

This is increasing production cost of crops including wastage of agricultural land and irrigation water. With these considerations in mind, BMDA has explored the feasibility of increasing crop production by increasing the command area and increasing irrigation efficiency by preventing wastage of agricultural land and irrigation water.

The project has been formulated to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent wastage of water by setting up 10 drip irrigation systems on an experimental basis. If the project is implemented, it will expand the command area by 500 meters underground irrigation system in 4500 irrigation machines and expand irrigation activities in 4500 hectares of land through well-controlled irrigation management. The people concerned are hoping that it will be created.



