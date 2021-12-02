Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 December, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi’s VoLTE service now available across BD

Published : Thursday, 2 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Business Desk

Robi Axiata Limited's (Robi) has recently made its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service available across the country for all Robi and Airtel customers.
The country-wide VoLTE service comes with maximum number of supporting smartphone models to facilitate maximum number of Robi and Airtel customers to use this service.
Robi is the first operator in the industry to launch VoLTE services in 2020, says a press release.
The service can now be availed with 156 smartphone models covering renowned local and international smartphone brands, like- iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Realme, Symphony, Oppo, Walton, Nokia etc.
There are no additional charges for using VoLTE services for Robi and Airtel customers. In order to have end to end service experience, the person making a call and the person receiving the call need to have VoLTE supported and enabled 4G handsets and VoLTE activated 4G SIM in their handset and be present in the VoLTE coverage areas.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking event
IBBL opens Sakhipur Branch
AIBL Chairman, MD pay courtesy visit with Maldives Finance Minister
BRAC Bank launches country’s first ever freelancer account
Petrobangla to hire foreign consultants to amend Model PSC
Lockdowns sink Australian economy in third quarter
Masud Steel Design achieves ISO Certificate
Summit FSRU to halt LNG imports due to mooring line damage


Latest News
No quarantine for fully vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Two arrested with arms, bullets, phensidyl at Motijheel
Shakib joins national team ahead of Dhaka Test
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
Man killed in Bhola road accident
India's first Omicron cases detected
12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 85
Two friends crushed under train at Tangail
PM to swear-in countrymen on Victory Day
Most Read News
Brazil confirms 1st Omicron cases
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
Housewife comes under acid attack in Barguna
Saudi Arabia confirms first omicron COVID-19 case
800 sued for vandalism, torching buses in Rampura
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
How South African scientists spotted the Omicron Covid variant
Dhaka University completes century
Dhaka urges expats in Africa to avoid unnecessary travel
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft