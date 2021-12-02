

BD govt delegates visit DP World Expo 2020 in Dubai

The delegation included Ms Sultana Afroz, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer for Public-Private Partnership Authority, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping; and Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority.

They were also accompanied by other senior government officials and visited DP World Pavilion at Dubai Expo-2020. The visit will strengthen DP World's commitment to partner with the government of Bangladesh to enhance its supply chain infrastructure and processes.

DP World will invest $1 billion in Bangladesh's supply chain infrastructure, including ports, rail network and inland container terminals. It also falls within the scope of G2G agreement signed in 2019 for public-private participation on infrastructure projects.

The delegation was also met by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Mr. Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President - Office of the Chairman DP World; and Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, DP World Subcontinent; and other DP World officials.

The delegates were led to DP World Flow Pavilion, which demonstrates how trade shapes the world today and in the future. The pavilion further reflects the connectivity and movement of cargo around the globe and highlights the vital role of smarter trade in the global economy.

The delegates were also briefed on DP World's range of products and services, which covers every link of the integrated supply chain - from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks, as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

Its members witnessed a demonstration of BoxBay, the new intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system, toured the Jebel Ali Free Zone and visited the DP World Cruise Terminal, said a press release.





A high-level delegation Bangladesh government delegation led by state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, visited the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai during 21-23 November.The delegation included Ms Sultana Afroz, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer for Public-Private Partnership Authority, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping; and Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority.They were also accompanied by other senior government officials and visited DP World Pavilion at Dubai Expo-2020. The visit will strengthen DP World's commitment to partner with the government of Bangladesh to enhance its supply chain infrastructure and processes.DP World will invest $1 billion in Bangladesh's supply chain infrastructure, including ports, rail network and inland container terminals. It also falls within the scope of G2G agreement signed in 2019 for public-private participation on infrastructure projects.The delegation was also met by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Mr. Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President - Office of the Chairman DP World; and Mr Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, DP World Subcontinent; and other DP World officials.The delegates were led to DP World Flow Pavilion, which demonstrates how trade shapes the world today and in the future. The pavilion further reflects the connectivity and movement of cargo around the globe and highlights the vital role of smarter trade in the global economy.The delegates were also briefed on DP World's range of products and services, which covers every link of the integrated supply chain - from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks, as well as technology-driven customer solutions.Its members witnessed a demonstration of BoxBay, the new intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system, toured the Jebel Ali Free Zone and visited the DP World Cruise Terminal, said a press release.