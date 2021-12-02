BD surpasses India, Pak in key development sectors: BIDS

In the last 30 years, Bangladesh has surpassed India and Pakistan in various fields including manufacturing, women empowerment and urbanization.

This information was revealed at the Annual Conference 2021 of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) on Wednesday at Lakeshore Hotel in the city.

BIDS Director General, Binayek Sen said this in a report on "Bangladesh in Comparative Perspective". According to the report, Bangladesh, has overtaken Pakistan in terms of per capita income and is breathing down India's neck.

In 1990, Bangladesh's per capita income was growing at a rate of 2.54 per cent, but now it is growing at a rate of 5.03 percent. India's per capita income increased at the rate of 3.26 per cent in 1990 and now it is to growing at 1.14 per cent.

Similarly, in the nineties, Pakistan's per capita income growth rate was 1.69 per cent. It has now come down to 0.86 percent.

In terms of per capita income, Bangladesh was 45 percent behind of Pakistan in the 90's. But now the per capita income is 10 per cent ahead of Pakistan. Bangladesh is moving ahead of India and Pakistan in the manufacturing sector as well.

In the nineties, Bangladesh's progress in this sector was 13.24 per cent. Now it is 18.93 per cent. But India-Pakistan is constantly lagging behind in the manufacturing sector.

At the same time, India's manufacturing growth was 16.6 per cent. Now it has come down to 12.96 per cent. Similarly, Pakistan is lagging behind in manufacturing. In the 1990s, Pakistan's growth in this sector was 15.46 per cent, now it has come down to 11.54 per cent.

Bangladesh is also moving ahead in urbanization. In the nineties, the urbanization rate of Bangladesh was 19.81 per cent. Now it has increased to 34.17 per cent. At the same time, the rate of urbanization in India was 25.55 percent. Now it stands at 34.92 per cent.

There is no such progress in urbanization in Pakistan. In the nineties, the urbanization rate in Pakistan was 30.58 per cent. Now it has become 37.17 per cent. As a result, urbanization in Bangladesh is increasing compared to India and Pakistan.

One of the reasons why Bangladesh is ahead of India-Pakistan is the increase in the presence of women in employment sector. In the 90's, the employment rate of women in Bangladesh was 24.65 per cent. Now it has increased to 36.37 per cent.

At the same time, the presence of women in India was 30.27 per cent. Now it has come down to 20.79 per cent. On the other hand, the presence of women in the workplace in Pakistan in the nineties was 14.4 per cent. Now it is 22.63 per cent.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "I am the son of Haor area. I am working on rural development. I pay more attention to rural road development, community clubs, haor development, women empowerment, development projects for the poor.

The Prime Minister has given me full freedom in this regard. Due to these reasons Bangladesh is moving forward at a fast pace." Prime Minister's economic adviser, Mashiur Rahman, economist Rehman Sobhan, Professor Nurul Islam and others took part in the program.



