Concerted efforts to prevent HIV spread underscored

RAJSHAHI, Dec 1: Concerted efforts of all the government and non-government organisations concerned can be the effective means of successful prevention of HIV/AIDS through generating public awareness on the issue.

Utmost emphasis should be given on bringing all the stakeholders and other gatekeepers under necessary awareness programmes to prevent anymore infection of the deadly virus.

Health experts and development activists came up with the observation while addressing a stakeholders meeting at the conference hall of the Civil Surgeon office here on Wednesday.

The Civil Surgeon Office organised the post-rally discussion in association with many NGOs and voluntary organisations to mark the World AIDS Day-2021 in the city.

'End Inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemics' was the main theme of the day.

Civil Surgeon Dr Quiume Talukder and its office colleagues Dr Bayezeed Ul Islam and Dr Tamanna, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rejaul Islam, Executive Director of Ashakta Punarbashan Sangstha Abul Bashar, Light House Project Manager Kabir Hossain and General Secretary of Diner Alo Hijra Sangstha Sagarika addressed the meeting.

