Lone C-19 death on Tuesday

One more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday put the death tally at 27,981 now in the country. Some 273 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,576,284.

However, the deceased was from Dhaka division.

Besides, 268 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,540,965 and overall recovery rate at 97.76 per cent according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.38 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate

stands in the country at 14.48 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 846 labs across the country tested 19,802 samples.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,905 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,076 were women.

Around 60.23 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 36.68 million have taken both doses. The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 262 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.







