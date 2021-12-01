Govt will be responsible if Khaleda’s condition worsens: BNP

BNP on Tuesday warned that people will not "spare" the current government if any damage is done to Khaleda Zia for lack of advanced treatment abroad.

"The government has said it can't let our leader (Khaleda) go abroad due to a legal barrier. Why're you lying? The lawyers are saying it is only the government that can send her (Khaleda) abroad for treatment as per section 401)," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a rally, he also said it is now the responsibility of the government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take steps for the BNP chief's treatment overseas.

"If Begum Khaleda Zia is not treated properly and if anything bad happens to her, the people of this country will never spare you, and you have to bear all the responsibilities," the BNP leader said.

As part of its countrywide programme, BNP arranged the rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office, demanding Khaleda's medical care abroad.

Similar rallies were held in eight other divisional cities to mount pressure on the government to let Khaleda go abroad for advanced treatment.

Fakhrul said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen while briefing diplomats said the government sent Khaleda's documents (relating to treatment) abroad as the envoys of different countries are putting pressure on the government to let her fly abroad for treatment.

He said every person in the country wants Khaleda to be allowed to go abroad for treatment while many people are praying for her speedy recovery.

"Let's all get united. I would like to urge the youth and students to wake up for realising the rights of people, including voting one, and restoring democracy. We'll oust this government from power through a movement and free our leader (Khaleda)," the BNP leader said.

He also said people will never remain silent if Khaleda is not sent abroad for treatment.

Fakhrul said they will announce their party's next course of action within a few days to intensify their movement for ensuring Khaleda's treatment abroad.

He said the fall of Awami League has begun as half of its candidates were defeated in the third phase of the Union Parishad (UP) polls.

Accusing the government of destroying the election system, the BNP leader said they will force the government to hold the next polls under a non-party neutral administration.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since November 13.

Her medical board members on Sunday said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

They also said Khaleda bled thrice and the third time bleeding was severe, impairing her liver function.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

However, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia's appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail. -UNB







