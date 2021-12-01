Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian President will join Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami confirmed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday that the Indian President will join the Victory Day celebrations coinciding with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence.
"This is a special year, a year when the Indian President and the Prime Minister are visiting Bangladesh. For India, Bangladesh is a very dear country," the Indian High Commissioner told the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina said the relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a new level, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalists after the meeting at the Prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban.
The Indian envoy mentioned that they will showcase the Bangladesh-India relations to demonstrate a good framework of ties. The officials of the two countries are working on finalising the Indian President's tour, Karim said. Ambassador-at-Large Md Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were also present.
Karim said both the Prime Minister and the envoy discussed issues relating to the enhancement of trade and commerce between the two neighbouring countries.
In this connection, Hasina put emphasis on the resumption of Akhaura-Agartala rail line to boost connectivity and trade as everything is there for the rail communication.  
Hasina said there is significant progress in trade, business and tourism between the two countries and now they have to remain cautious to tackle the Covid-19.
Doraiswami thanked Hasina for helping his country by providing medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Income tax returns filing deadline now Dec 31
WHO calls for treaty to shield against next pandemic
Lone C-19 death on Tuesday
Govt will be responsible if Khaleda’s condition worsens: BNP
Indian President will join Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka
Yet another student killed
Students continue to block roads
Bus fares halved for capital’s students


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft