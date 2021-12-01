Indian President will join Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami confirmed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday that the Indian President will join the Victory Day celebrations coinciding with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence.

"This is a special year, a year when the Indian President and the Prime Minister are visiting Bangladesh. For India, Bangladesh is a very dear country," the Indian High Commissioner told the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina said the relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a new level, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalists after the meeting at the Prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban.

The Indian envoy mentioned that they will showcase the Bangladesh-India relations to demonstrate a good framework of ties. The officials of the two countries are working on finalising the Indian President's tour, Karim said. Ambassador-at-Large Md Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were also present.

Karim said both the Prime Minister and the envoy discussed issues relating to the enhancement of trade and commerce between the two neighbouring countries.

In this connection, Hasina put emphasis on the resumption of Akhaura-Agartala rail line to boost connectivity and trade as everything is there for the rail communication.

Hasina said there is significant progress in trade, business and tourism between the two countries and now they have to remain cautious to tackle the Covid-19.

Doraiswami thanked Hasina for helping his country by providing medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.







