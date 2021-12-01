Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Yet another student killed

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: An HSC candidate was killed in a road accident in the Kotwali area of Chattogram. The accident took place on Tuesday (November 30) at around 5 am.
The deceased was identified as Joydeep Das, 19. He is the son of Nirmal Kanti Das of Joynagar in
Chawkbazar area and HSC examinee from Mirsarai Degree College.
Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Nezam said, "Joydeep was returning home from Patiya after attending a wedding invitation by motorcycle. The truck collided with the motorcycle in front of Riazuddin Bazar, station road area. He was seriously injured and later taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Income tax returns filing deadline now Dec 31
WHO calls for treaty to shield against next pandemic
Lone C-19 death on Tuesday
Govt will be responsible if Khaleda’s condition worsens: BNP
Indian President will join Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka
Yet another student killed
Students continue to block roads
Bus fares halved for capital’s students


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft