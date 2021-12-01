Yet another student killed

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: An HSC candidate was killed in a road accident in the Kotwali area of Chattogram. The accident took place on Tuesday (November 30) at around 5 am.

The deceased was identified as Joydeep Das, 19. He is the son of Nirmal Kanti Das of Joynagar in

Chawkbazar area and HSC examinee from Mirsarai Degree College.

Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Nezam said, "Joydeep was returning home from Patiya after attending a wedding invitation by motorcycle. The truck collided with the motorcycle in front of Riazuddin Bazar, station road area. He was seriously injured and later taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead."









