Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Students continue to block roads

Protesters burn 8 buses after schoolboy dies under wheels on Monday night

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

AGGRIVED FELLOWS DEMAND JUSTICE: Students demonstrate for hours, blocking the road at Chowdhuripara, and Rampura Bridge

AGGRIVED FELLOWS DEMAND JUSTICE: Students demonstrate for hours, blocking the road at Chowdhuripara, and Rampura Bridge

Student protesters have blocked the road in Rampura and Mohammadpur over the death of Mohammad Mainuddin, a school student run over by a bus, amid the ongoing movement for road safety.
Sohagi Samia, a student of Khilgaon Model College, made the announcement on behalf of the protesters. She said the detailed programme would be announced on Wednesday.
A group of students from Dhaka National College gathered at Rampura Bridge around 9:45am on Tuesday. Students from Cambrian College and Banasree Ideal School and College also joined them.
Traffic came to a halt when protesters blocked DIT road, said Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura Police Station. The protesters chanted slogans, 'We Want Justice' and carried placards inscribed with various demands.
Another group of student protesters staged a demonstration near the Allah Karim Mosque in Mohammadpur around 11:00am, leading to congestion in the area and a halt in traffic on several adjacent routes.
"Students from Mohammadpur Govt College have taken to the  streets with a number of demands. We're trying to calm them," said Inspector Dulal Khan of Mohammadpur Police Station.
Students are demanding a 50 per cent student concession on bus fares after authorities hiked rates following an increase in fuel prices.
The death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, who was killed in an accident with a city corporation garbage truck on November 24, added further fuel to the protests.
in the capital on Tuesday, demanding justice for the tragic death of an SSC examinee in an accident that occurred due to by rash driving by two competing bus drivers at Rampura on Monday night. They also pressed for nine-point demand including adequate measures for ensuring road safety. PHOTO: OBSERVER

in the capital on Tuesday, demanding justice for the tragic death of an SSC examinee in an accident that occurred due to by rash driving by two competing bus drivers at Rampura on Monday night. They also pressed for nine-point demand including adequate measures for ensuring road safety. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mohammad Mainuddin, an SSC candidate from Ekramunnesa School, was run over by a bus operated by Green Anabil Paribahan on DIT Road around 10:00pm on Monday. The bus was allegedly racing with another.
His death further ignited tensions, with an angry mob setting fire to at least eight buses and vandalising several others.
Only a few buses were operating on the route from Motijheel to Pragati Sarani through Malibagh and DIT Road on Tuesday, the day after the incident.
Commuters were waiting for buses at different intersections in the city. Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Chan Mia, the helper of the bus that ran over Mainul Islam. RAB arrested Chan Mia from Sayedabad on Tuesday, said Imran Khan, Assistant Director at the RAB Headquarters.
Angry mob torched nine buses after a SSC examinee was ran over by a bus of Anabil Paribahan in the capital's Rampura area on Monday night.
Rampura Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said a bus of Anabil Paribahan hit the student nearby Rampura Bazar after 11.00pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Ziaur Rahman, operator at the control room of Fire Service Headquarters, said at least seven buses were torched after the incident.  "First, two units of Fire service and then another unit reached the spot and brought the fire under control after receiving a call from 999."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Income tax returns filing deadline now Dec 31
WHO calls for treaty to shield against next pandemic
Lone C-19 death on Tuesday
Govt will be responsible if Khaleda’s condition worsens: BNP
Indian President will join Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka
Yet another student killed
Students continue to block roads
Bus fares halved for capital’s students


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft