Students continue to block roads



AGGRIVED FELLOWS DEMAND JUSTICE: Students demonstrate for hours, blocking the road at Chowdhuripara, and Rampura Bridge

Sohagi Samia, a student of Khilgaon Model College, made the announcement on behalf of the protesters. She said the detailed programme would be announced on Wednesday.

A group of students from Dhaka National College gathered at Rampura Bridge around 9:45am on Tuesday. Students from Cambrian College and Banasree Ideal School and College also joined them.

Traffic came to a halt when protesters blocked DIT road, said Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura Police Station. The protesters chanted slogans, 'We Want Justice' and carried placards inscribed with various demands.

Another group of student protesters staged a demonstration near the Allah Karim Mosque in Mohammadpur around 11:00am, leading to congestion in the area and a halt in traffic on several adjacent routes.

"Students from Mohammadpur Govt College have taken to the streets with a number of demands. We're trying to calm them," said Inspector Dulal Khan of Mohammadpur Police Station.

Students are demanding a 50 per cent student concession on bus fares after authorities hiked rates following an increase in fuel prices.

The death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, who was killed in an accident with a city corporation garbage truck on November 24, added further fuel to the protests.

His death further ignited tensions, with an angry mob setting fire to at least eight buses and vandalising several others.

Only a few buses were operating on the route from Motijheel to Pragati Sarani through Malibagh and DIT Road on Tuesday, the day after the incident.

Commuters were waiting for buses at different intersections in the city. Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Chan Mia, the helper of the bus that ran over Mainul Islam. RAB arrested Chan Mia from Sayedabad on Tuesday, said Imran Khan, Assistant Director at the RAB Headquarters.

Angry mob torched nine buses after a SSC examinee was ran over by a bus of Anabil Paribahan in the capital's Rampura area on Monday night.

Rampura Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said a bus of Anabil Paribahan hit the student nearby Rampura Bazar after 11.00pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Ziaur Rahman, operator at the control room of Fire Service Headquarters, said at least seven buses were torched after the incident. "First, two units of Fire service and then another unit reached the spot and brought the fire under control after receiving a call from 999."





