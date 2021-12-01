Bus fares halved for capital’s students

Public transport owners on Tuesday agreed to take half fare from students in Dhaka along with the government administered BRTC buses from today. At the same time, the agitating students also rejected the half bus fare only applicable in Dhaka, announced by transport owners.

Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah yesterday made the announcement of half fare of public transport in a briefing.

He said, "Students will have to show ID cards of their schools/colleges while paying half fare. This will be applicable from 7:00am to 8:00pm."

"However, the half fare will not be applicable on government and weekly holidays and during seasonal vacation. And the decisions are only applicable for public transport in Dhaka, not other parts of the country," he added.

Enayet Ullah, during the briefing, also expressed regrets about the death of SSC examinee Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in a bus accident on Monday night. He also demanded justice for the student deaths on behalf of the transport owners' association.

On the contrary, the students announced to continue their protests until the

government issues a gazette notification after accepting their nine-point demands for safe roads and half bus fare.

Shaheed Apon, a student representative, said, "Transport owners announced half fare on public buses only in Dhaka, on various conditions. We don't accept any of the conditions."

"Only verbal announcement is not acceptable. The government will have to issue a gazette notification for half bus fare for students across the country. Otherwise, we will continue our protests," he added.

They were demonstrating in front of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office of Banani in the capital.

Earlier, on November 3, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per litre prompting the transporters to enforce an indefinite strike in the country on November 7 demanding a hike in bus fares.

Amid the worsening public woes caused by the transport strike, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) raised the bus fares of intra-city and inter-district buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.

Following the fare hike, students started demonstrating in the city streets demanding half fares in public transport for them. Hundreds of students, particularly from Dhaka College, took to the streets to press home their demand.

They alleged that no one is ready there to pay heed to their demand though students have been harassed in public buses by transport workers for demanding low fares.

On November 20, students from two colleges - Dhaka College and Ideal College -- vandalized 10-12 buses in Science Laboratory area demanding a 50 percent discount on bus fares in the city for students.

On November 23, many more students from different colleges joined them in the city streets.







