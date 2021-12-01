Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

National Professor Rafiqul Islam dies

President, PM condole

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

National Professor Rafiqul Islam dies

National Professor Rafiqul Islam dies

National Professor Rafiqul Islam, one of the most distinguished researchers on National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, passed away at 2:30pm on Tuesday at the capital's Evercare Hospital.
He was 87. The prominent professor was the recipient of both Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak, the highest civilian honours in the country.
His son Barshan Islam told media that his father was in 'critical condition' and
experiencing shortness of breath due to pneumonia and he had been on life support since Thursday.
On October 7, he was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) with abdominal pain. The doctors confirmed that water had accumulated in his lungs and it was extracted.
Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their profound shock and sorrow at the death of Rafiqul Islam.
Born in Chadpur's Kolakanda village in 1934, Rafiqul islam studied in Dhaka University.
Rafiqul Islam's career started in Dhaka University in 1957. He taught Bengali and linguistics there till 1958 and then 1961-2004 as Senior Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.
He also published research papers in the USA's Cornell University, Minessota University, Michigan Ann Arbor University and Hawaii University's East West Centre.
He wrote more than 30 books, including the first books on martyred intellectuals and the centenary history of Dhaka University.
He was inducted as a National Professor in 2018 and became head of the Bangla Department at Dhaka University. Later he became the Vice Chancellor (2007-2011) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).
The eminent personality's namaz-e-janaza was held at Uttara Sector 7 mosque after Esha prayer.
Today, he will be taken to the Shaheed Minar for last respects after which he will be laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Income tax returns filing deadline now Dec 31
WHO calls for treaty to shield against next pandemic
Lone C-19 death on Tuesday
Govt will be responsible if Khaleda’s condition worsens: BNP
Indian President will join Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka
Yet another student killed
Students continue to block roads
Bus fares halved for capital’s students


Latest News
All-round package' Rachin Ravindra the new Test hero for Kiwis
Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali detained from Dhaka hotel
Multi-billion EU bid to challenge Chinese influence
3 students killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect arrested
South African expert: Omicron variant could outcompete delta
Bangabandhu Int'l Challenge badminton begins on Wednesday
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
Putin calls for mutual approval of Covid vaccines
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Most Read News
Nine buses torched in city after student run over
Joe Biden warns against omicron panic
People aged over 60 to get booster shot
47 killed in UP polls violence in November: MSF
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
55 owners get their lost mobile phone sets back
Govt to bear consequences if anything happens to Khaleda: BNP
Sajidur Rahman made Hefazat's acting secretary gen
Moderna: Vaccines likely less effective against omicron
UIU Club-Forum Fest 2021 held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft