

National Professor Rafiqul Islam dies

He was 87. The prominent professor was the recipient of both Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak, the highest civilian honours in the country.

His son Barshan Islam told media that his father was in 'critical condition' and

experiencing shortness of breath due to pneumonia and he had been on life support since Thursday.

On October 7, he was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) with abdominal pain. The doctors confirmed that water had accumulated in his lungs and it was extracted.

Meanwhile, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their profound shock and sorrow at the death of Rafiqul Islam.

Born in Chadpur's Kolakanda village in 1934, Rafiqul islam studied in Dhaka University.

Rafiqul Islam's career started in Dhaka University in 1957. He taught Bengali and linguistics there till 1958 and then 1961-2004 as Senior Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor.

He also published research papers in the USA's Cornell University, Minessota University, Michigan Ann Arbor University and Hawaii University's East West Centre.

He wrote more than 30 books, including the first books on martyred intellectuals and the centenary history of Dhaka University.

He was inducted as a National Professor in 2018 and became head of the Bangla Department at Dhaka University. Later he became the Vice Chancellor (2007-2011) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

The eminent personality's namaz-e-janaza was held at Uttara Sector 7 mosque after Esha prayer.

Today, he will be taken to the Shaheed Minar for last respects after which he will be laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard.









