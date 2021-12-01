DU centenary celebrations   begin today

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken up elaborate programmes marking its 100th founding anniversary.

The celebration will begin at 11:30 am today in the central playground of the university.

President and Chancellor of the university Mohammad Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the programme as the Chief Guest and launch various publications and website to mark the centenary of the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will preside over the function.

To mark the day, the entire campus of the university including Curzon Hall, TSC and Vice-Chancellors' residence were ornately decorated.

Apart from this, marking the centenary and the golden jubilee of the independence of the country, the authorities have taken a five-day long inauguration programme which will start from today (December 1) and will end

through the celebration of the Victory Day on December 16.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will address the programme as honorary guest while Foreign Affairs Minister A K Abdul Momen, Education Minister Dipu Moni, UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah and DU Alumni Association (DUAA) President A K Azad will deliver speech as special guests.

Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal will also speak.

Besides, a discussion meeting will be held at 4:00 pm. Emeritus Professor of the Department of English Dr Sirajul Islam Chowdhury will preside over the function while Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, India Prof Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee will be present as honorary guest.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Prof Syed Humayun Akhter and former DUCSU VC Mujahidul Islam Selim will also address the session as special guest.

The vision of the centenary programme has been set to achieve SDG, building a university fit for the fourth industrial revolution, producing skilled human resources and implementing national integrity strategy.







