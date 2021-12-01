Three major Ctg markets declared polythene-free

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has declared three major markets in the port city polythene-free.

City Mayor Rezaur Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the programme on Monday, with the decision coming into effect from 1 December. The three markets are - Chawkbazar, Kazir Dewri and Karnaphuli markets.

Panel Mayor Councilor Gias Uddin said, "The drains, canals and rivers are filling up due to the dumping of used polythene. This causes waterlogging in the city during monsoon."

He added that throughout the next month the CCC will provide tissue bags and net bags as an alternative to polythene in the three markets.

CCC Secretary Khaled Mahmud said that its officials have been holding meetings with business leaders of the markets over the last few months.

Everyone has agreed to stop the use of polythene and if any trader is found using it after Wednesday, then the CCC's mobile court will take actions against them.











