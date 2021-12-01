Abortion is on the rise

Dear Sir

According to the Bangladesh Child Rights Forum, 210 newborns from different parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, have been found abandoned and dead in the last six years. Of these, the bodies of 20 newborns were recovered in the first 10 days of December 2020.



However, many babies are found abandoned within a year of birth. These babies, born as a result of immoral relationships and the emotions of teenagers, are found in hospitals, dustbins, railway stations and bus stands, and public toilets. The number of abandoned newborns will increase day by day if sex education is not given and awareness about it is not increased. Since abortion is strictly prohibited, in many cases doctors do not want abortion. Abortions performed illegally in various clinics or maternity wards performed by midwives or hammer doctors. Lack of professionalism results in abortion related complications. On the one hand legal abortion is necessary to save the woman's life on the other hand illegal abortion can threaten a life.



In order to prevent illegal abortion, religious and moral education should be provided to the adolescents with proper sex education.



Ashikujaman Syed

The writer is Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID