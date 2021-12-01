

Preparedness to face pandemic in near future



A pandemic means a disease outbreak that spreads across countries or continents or international level and affects more people and takes more lives. Mainly, it has two characteristics: Contagious and extensive death & outbreak.



Firstly, it's considered as a health crisis but rapidly it disrupts social, economic and all aspects of life. For instance, it can be referred to such pandemics as smallpox, tuberculosis, Black Death, HIV/ AIDS and COVID- 19. According to the joint statement by ILO, FAO, IFAD and WHO about the widespread and deadly pandemic of COVID- 19 , 'Tens of millions of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty, while the number of undernourished people, currently estimated at nearly 690 million, could increase by up to 132 million by the end of the year.



Nearly half of the 3.3 billion global workforce is at risk of losing their livelihoods.' Latest information shows us that, Covid-19 has so far infected 257.5 million people and 5.15 million people died of this disease. On the other hand, HIV infected 1.5 million people as well as 680 thousand people died in 2020. Undoubtedly, we have to learn lessons from the pandemic in the past which divested our civilization--in order to protect our future generation. Therefore, it can be said due to the lack of immediate action it may cause crisis of public health, economic fragility, anarchy and unemployment and so on.



In fact, The World Health Organization (WHO) explains pandemic alert system ranges contain six phases; Phase 1 (a low risk) to Phase 6 (a full pandemic). At first, an unknown virus in animals infects humans. In the next phase, viruses have caused infection in humans; rapidly, this disease outbreak spreads to the community level. In the 5th phase, this situation crosses to one country or one of the WHO regions. In the last phase, the disease spreads to at least one more country, in a different region, country or continent.



To eradicate HIV/AIDS the theme of UNAIDS- 2021 is- 'End Inequalities End AIDS End Pandemics.' It is also an optimistic matter for us that it also emphasizes some important sides which can keep a great contribution for the near future. Firstly, it keeps attention to learn a lesson from current and future pandemic and take initiative planning and policy. Secondly, it focuses on the mitigation of inequalities of economic, social, cultural and legal affairs which are related to pandemics. Thirdly, it efforts to end inequalities in order to transformative change of political, economic and social policies need to protect the rights of everyone and pay attention to the needs of disadvantaged and marginalized communities.



Perhaps, without bold action against inequalities, the world will miss the target to end AIDS by 2030, as well as a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a spiralling social and economic crisis.



At the beginning of the COVID- 19pandemic, I invented Pandemic Fighting Model which has been focused on four (4) thematic areas as social, economic, health and environment sides. Every thematic area contains sub issues which enrichment the theory. Firstly, on the social sector, it predicts that if any one suffers from a suspicious disease he/she should be separated from others. Here, it is also necessary to implement integration planning and policy with the government. NGO and community level.



Secondly; on the economic side, it is mandatory to keep stable economic sectors to keep available hygiene systems along with decent work, job creation, safety net programs and raise special funds for the vulnerable etc. Thirdly, on health sector, it should be important to take special care of the public health system, ensure assessment of medical treatment and medicine, take nutrition food and supplements as well as removing touch from the birds or other animals.



On the last stage, pandemic fighting models emphasize some of the aspects of the environment such as keeping the environment clean, being fully careful about body fluids and tissues such as blood, semen, salve etc. as well as suggesting that refrain from polluting the environment and natural sources.



As it has been stated that pandemic is the grave threat of people, planet and future generation. So, it is important to get experience from all kinds of pandemic and take an initiative approach to war against all kinds of pandemic in present and future. To illustrate, the following initiative can bring effective output to tackle the pandemic.



* To emphasis on public health which will be based on publicity system along with public health education system.

* To raise awareness to procedure strong campaign on social & electronic media about the negative sides of pandemic.

* To affordable health care for all must be ensured.

* To Coordinate and liaising with various national and international organizations in order to preventing pandemic so that problems can be solved through formulating integrated planning and policy.

* To continue extensive scientific research is also needed to determine the origin of the virus. o To fight against the pandemic the government and non-government organizations must have financial and psychological preparation.



It can be said that we need to get experience from the pandemic and take intellectual decisions in crisis. We believe only together we can recover, rebuild and resilience the world against all kinds of pandemics.

The writer is researcher & chairman, Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation (SDDF)









When we think about a pandemic, two cruel scenarios come to our mind; first is death, second is hunger--which means people will die of the pandemic or they will die from unbearable suffering of hunger. Apart from this, a few other issues come with side effects of the Pandemic as extreme poverty, famine, unemployment, anarchy, economic recession and so on. Before exploring pre-planning to war against a terrible giant it should be important to know about pandemic, affects, trend & expansion etc.A pandemic means a disease outbreak that spreads across countries or continents or international level and affects more people and takes more lives. Mainly, it has two characteristics: Contagious and extensive death & outbreak.Firstly, it's considered as a health crisis but rapidly it disrupts social, economic and all aspects of life. For instance, it can be referred to such pandemics as smallpox, tuberculosis, Black Death, HIV/ AIDS and COVID- 19. According to the joint statement by ILO, FAO, IFAD and WHO about the widespread and deadly pandemic of COVID- 19 , 'Tens of millions of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty, while the number of undernourished people, currently estimated at nearly 690 million, could increase by up to 132 million by the end of the year.Nearly half of the 3.3 billion global workforce is at risk of losing their livelihoods.' Latest information shows us that, Covid-19 has so far infected 257.5 million people and 5.15 million people died of this disease. On the other hand, HIV infected 1.5 million people as well as 680 thousand people died in 2020. Undoubtedly, we have to learn lessons from the pandemic in the past which divested our civilization--in order to protect our future generation. Therefore, it can be said due to the lack of immediate action it may cause crisis of public health, economic fragility, anarchy and unemployment and so on.In fact, The World Health Organization (WHO) explains pandemic alert system ranges contain six phases; Phase 1 (a low risk) to Phase 6 (a full pandemic). At first, an unknown virus in animals infects humans. In the next phase, viruses have caused infection in humans; rapidly, this disease outbreak spreads to the community level. In the 5th phase, this situation crosses to one country or one of the WHO regions. In the last phase, the disease spreads to at least one more country, in a different region, country or continent.To eradicate HIV/AIDS the theme of UNAIDS- 2021 is- 'End Inequalities End AIDS End Pandemics.' It is also an optimistic matter for us that it also emphasizes some important sides which can keep a great contribution for the near future. Firstly, it keeps attention to learn a lesson from current and future pandemic and take initiative planning and policy. Secondly, it focuses on the mitigation of inequalities of economic, social, cultural and legal affairs which are related to pandemics. Thirdly, it efforts to end inequalities in order to transformative change of political, economic and social policies need to protect the rights of everyone and pay attention to the needs of disadvantaged and marginalized communities.Perhaps, without bold action against inequalities, the world will miss the target to end AIDS by 2030, as well as a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a spiralling social and economic crisis.At the beginning of the COVID- 19pandemic, I invented Pandemic Fighting Model which has been focused on four (4) thematic areas as social, economic, health and environment sides. Every thematic area contains sub issues which enrichment the theory. Firstly, on the social sector, it predicts that if any one suffers from a suspicious disease he/she should be separated from others. Here, it is also necessary to implement integration planning and policy with the government. NGO and community level.Secondly; on the economic side, it is mandatory to keep stable economic sectors to keep available hygiene systems along with decent work, job creation, safety net programs and raise special funds for the vulnerable etc. Thirdly, on health sector, it should be important to take special care of the public health system, ensure assessment of medical treatment and medicine, take nutrition food and supplements as well as removing touch from the birds or other animals.On the last stage, pandemic fighting models emphasize some of the aspects of the environment such as keeping the environment clean, being fully careful about body fluids and tissues such as blood, semen, salve etc. as well as suggesting that refrain from polluting the environment and natural sources.As it has been stated that pandemic is the grave threat of people, planet and future generation. So, it is important to get experience from all kinds of pandemic and take an initiative approach to war against all kinds of pandemic in present and future. To illustrate, the following initiative can bring effective output to tackle the pandemic.* To emphasis on public health which will be based on publicity system along with public health education system.* To raise awareness to procedure strong campaign on social & electronic media about the negative sides of pandemic.* To affordable health care for all must be ensured.* To Coordinate and liaising with various national and international organizations in order to preventing pandemic so that problems can be solved through formulating integrated planning and policy.* To continue extensive scientific research is also needed to determine the origin of the virus. o To fight against the pandemic the government and non-government organizations must have financial and psychological preparation.It can be said that we need to get experience from the pandemic and take intellectual decisions in crisis. We believe only together we can recover, rebuild and resilience the world against all kinds of pandemics.The writer is researcher & chairman, Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation (SDDF)