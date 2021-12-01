

Dhaka University’s cachet remains undiminished!



Dhaka University's century is an event for the whole nation because momentous socio-political movements that shaped the history of Bangladesh have their roots at DU.



The crucible of change:

From the language movement to the tumultuous days of 1969-70, which formed the platform and aspiration for liberty to the fiery anti autocratic movement all throughout the 80s, this institution has been the crucible for the nation. When Bangladesh moved to parliamentary democracy, the whole university campus became a converging point for millions of young people and musical bands. The time was January 1991 and the air was redolent with the heady smell of a successful uprising. Democracy was the buzzword, hope for a prosperous nation the dream.



Dhaka University students have unfailingly taken the first stand against tyranny, authoritarianism and oppression. To recall the 80s, the university campus was the epicentre of the nation-wide campaign to unseat an unelected dictator. The nation stood behind the university students who spearheaded the campaign. Education took a massive battering because due to political unrest and student agitation, classes were suspended. The four-year academic period extended to eight years. For valid reasons, it became an accepted fact that by the time a student came out of the university s/he would be nearly thirty.



Without exaggeration, Dhaka University in the 80s was a tinderbox! Social revolution to restore democracy was the main preoccupation of most students. The university at present is also at the centre of a transformation in a Bangladesh, stepping on her 50th year, with conviction. The turbulent days of the 80s may be history though DU campus life is now fuelled by an inexorable entrepreneurial spirit.



While BCS exams still retain their allure with promises of a secured career, thousands of young people now want to carve out a livelihood with innovative ventures. From opening small restaurants to setting up rural IT centres to fishing farms, the DU student in 2021 dares to think independently. I have been a regular at the campus for over thirty years and when in the country, evenings are usually spent within DU. Irrespective of the political party in power, the DU has always cherished and continues to uphold the spirit of 71.



While the special dates, March 26, December 16 and February 21 are celebrated with due fervour, all the year round, there are programmes, events, seminars on the independence movement, implanting the concept of liberty and the hardship involved to attain it onto young minds.



Three memorable events at DU:

There is no denying that Dhaka University has a certain snob value. One may go to any private university but in the end, no other institute can match the cachet of DU. There are several reasons for this: until a certain point, all movers and shakers of society were ex DU students, the university played and continues to play a pivotal role in moulding socio political dynamics and, lastly, despite a lot of brilliant students going abroad, DU still manages, among thousands of graduates every year, to deliver quite a few remarkably talented people who go on to make their marks in their professional lives.



The debate about whether DU is falling behind private universities is a fierce one with quite a few arguments, both for and against. However, I also have a personal theory. Overall, the quality of students has seen a decline and it's a fact that most English medium educated students from urban families now choose private universities. However, out of the thousands of students who come out of DU every year, there will be twenty who are diamonds and, therefore, will glitter. Of them, five will become top civil servants, five will go into research, five will head multinationals and the rest will illuminate the cultural/media arena.



I graduated in 1995 from the department of History with English and Sociology as subsidiaries but strangely, my relation with the DU became deeper after I left it as a student. Let me cite three indelible events, involving DU. In 1997, on the silver jubilee of liberation, the university recognised students who had given their lives in 1971 and crests were handed out to families of the martyred.



Dhaka University’s cachet remains undiminished!



In 2011, while looking after the press and media for the British High Commission in Dhaka, I came to know that no British high commissioner had officially visited the campus for an event since independence. As my department was one of the first to start operation when the university began in 1921, I thought it befitting to take the high commissioner to the department for an interaction as it was also celebrating 91 years.



The high commissioner, also a student of history at Oxford, was thrilled and while having tea with the vice chancellor, talked at length about the division of Bengal and Lord Curzon. Students from all departments came to listen to the lectures, which had Britain-Bangladesh: forty years of partnership as an underlying theme.



I studied at DU, played for it but nothing prepared me for the offer to teach at the faculty of business studies. It was, and remains still, the proudest moment of my career. Gratitude goes to Rashedur Rahman, associate professor at DU and a former colleague at the International Finance Corporation--IFC, who was looking for someone to teach business communications.



When Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, the director of the business faulty, handed me the appointment letter in 2016 to teach business communications at the Department of International Business, I was overwhelmed. They needed someone with professional communication experience to teach the subject and that's how I ended up a teacher in the business faculty though my own discipline had always been arts.



The five years at DU in a teaching position will remain the most cherished and there wasn't a single day when I did not take pleasure in taking the classes. I studied at DU, played and still play for it and taught there--full circle, right? Just one other thing--when the lockdown was in full swing, in April 2020, I walked to the DU premises every evening--a lone figure on a spooky, deserted campus. Thanks to the press card, the police did not stop me.



That was also a surreal experience--not single person was out on the roads, dogs wandered with garbage piled on one side and an eerie silence hung over like a spectre. We used twigs and paper to light a fire to boil water for tea. But DU campus is alive again, it's buzzing with excitement and in those dormitories, living on a frugal budget, eating watered down canteen lentils, wearing very simple clothes, earning pocket money by providing private tuition and, riding a rickety, borrowed cycle, there is a leader in the making. That student is modest but in his/her heart the dream is king sized. After all, it cannot be anything less because s/he is Dhaka University.

Towheed Feroze, a former journalist and currently a communications specialist, studied History at Dhaka University





For an open sky, ancient trees, road-side food stalls, topped with youthful vibrancy and political awareness, there's no other place like Dhaka University campus. The University is celebrating 100 years with fanfare and the whole campus has taken a festive look--large illuminated lanterns adorn the trees, rows of fairy lights have been put up on the roads while the DU gymnasium field is set to host a mega event to commemorate the landmark moment.Dhaka University's century is an event for the whole nation because momentous socio-political movements that shaped the history of Bangladesh have their roots at DU.The crucible of change:From the language movement to the tumultuous days of 1969-70, which formed the platform and aspiration for liberty to the fiery anti autocratic movement all throughout the 80s, this institution has been the crucible for the nation. When Bangladesh moved to parliamentary democracy, the whole university campus became a converging point for millions of young people and musical bands. The time was January 1991 and the air was redolent with the heady smell of a successful uprising. Democracy was the buzzword, hope for a prosperous nation the dream.Dhaka University students have unfailingly taken the first stand against tyranny, authoritarianism and oppression. To recall the 80s, the university campus was the epicentre of the nation-wide campaign to unseat an unelected dictator. The nation stood behind the university students who spearheaded the campaign. Education took a massive battering because due to political unrest and student agitation, classes were suspended. The four-year academic period extended to eight years. For valid reasons, it became an accepted fact that by the time a student came out of the university s/he would be nearly thirty.Without exaggeration, Dhaka University in the 80s was a tinderbox! Social revolution to restore democracy was the main preoccupation of most students. The university at present is also at the centre of a transformation in a Bangladesh, stepping on her 50th year, with conviction. The turbulent days of the 80s may be history though DU campus life is now fuelled by an inexorable entrepreneurial spirit.While BCS exams still retain their allure with promises of a secured career, thousands of young people now want to carve out a livelihood with innovative ventures. From opening small restaurants to setting up rural IT centres to fishing farms, the DU student in 2021 dares to think independently. I have been a regular at the campus for over thirty years and when in the country, evenings are usually spent within DU. Irrespective of the political party in power, the DU has always cherished and continues to uphold the spirit of 71.While the special dates, March 26, December 16 and February 21 are celebrated with due fervour, all the year round, there are programmes, events, seminars on the independence movement, implanting the concept of liberty and the hardship involved to attain it onto young minds.Three memorable events at DU:There is no denying that Dhaka University has a certain snob value. One may go to any private university but in the end, no other institute can match the cachet of DU. There are several reasons for this: until a certain point, all movers and shakers of society were ex DU students, the university played and continues to play a pivotal role in moulding socio political dynamics and, lastly, despite a lot of brilliant students going abroad, DU still manages, among thousands of graduates every year, to deliver quite a few remarkably talented people who go on to make their marks in their professional lives.The debate about whether DU is falling behind private universities is a fierce one with quite a few arguments, both for and against. However, I also have a personal theory. Overall, the quality of students has seen a decline and it's a fact that most English medium educated students from urban families now choose private universities. However, out of the thousands of students who come out of DU every year, there will be twenty who are diamonds and, therefore, will glitter. Of them, five will become top civil servants, five will go into research, five will head multinationals and the rest will illuminate the cultural/media arena.I graduated in 1995 from the department of History with English and Sociology as subsidiaries but strangely, my relation with the DU became deeper after I left it as a student. Let me cite three indelible events, involving DU. In 1997, on the silver jubilee of liberation, the university recognised students who had given their lives in 1971 and crests were handed out to families of the martyred.My maternal uncle, Naseem Mohsin, a second year student of the Department of English, was killed by the collaborators in Cumilla and when his name was announced, I walked on stage to receive it. The teacher handing over the crest was Ratanlal Chakrabarty, from my department, who also knew my uncle very well. A bit startled, he looked at me and asked: you? When I told him that Naseem Mohsin was my uncle he simply pulled me to his chest. My eyes became moist but the heart was filled with pride as I came down with the crest.In 2011, while looking after the press and media for the British High Commission in Dhaka, I came to know that no British high commissioner had officially visited the campus for an event since independence. As my department was one of the first to start operation when the university began in 1921, I thought it befitting to take the high commissioner to the department for an interaction as it was also celebrating 91 years.The high commissioner, also a student of history at Oxford, was thrilled and while having tea with the vice chancellor, talked at length about the division of Bengal and Lord Curzon. Students from all departments came to listen to the lectures, which had Britain-Bangladesh: forty years of partnership as an underlying theme.I studied at DU, played for it but nothing prepared me for the offer to teach at the faculty of business studies. It was, and remains still, the proudest moment of my career. Gratitude goes to Rashedur Rahman, associate professor at DU and a former colleague at the International Finance Corporation--IFC, who was looking for someone to teach business communications.When Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, the director of the business faulty, handed me the appointment letter in 2016 to teach business communications at the Department of International Business, I was overwhelmed. They needed someone with professional communication experience to teach the subject and that's how I ended up a teacher in the business faculty though my own discipline had always been arts.The five years at DU in a teaching position will remain the most cherished and there wasn't a single day when I did not take pleasure in taking the classes. I studied at DU, played and still play for it and taught there--full circle, right? Just one other thing--when the lockdown was in full swing, in April 2020, I walked to the DU premises every evening--a lone figure on a spooky, deserted campus. Thanks to the press card, the police did not stop me.That was also a surreal experience--not single person was out on the roads, dogs wandered with garbage piled on one side and an eerie silence hung over like a spectre. We used twigs and paper to light a fire to boil water for tea. But DU campus is alive again, it's buzzing with excitement and in those dormitories, living on a frugal budget, eating watered down canteen lentils, wearing very simple clothes, earning pocket money by providing private tuition and, riding a rickety, borrowed cycle, there is a leader in the making. That student is modest but in his/her heart the dream is king sized. After all, it cannot be anything less because s/he is Dhaka University.Towheed Feroze, a former journalist and currently a communications specialist, studied History at Dhaka University