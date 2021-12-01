

Date juice extractors busy at Patnitala

Targeting their seasonal busness to continue till Magh, they are running their works of juice collection and molasses manufacturing in the upazila in full swing. Many of them are ferrying raw juice by going to different areas.

Md Abdul Gafur, 75, of Haripur Village in the upazila said, "We have 40/50 date trees. Now we have only 10-12 trees."

"In our childhood, we would eat puffed rice with date juice amid shivering cold", he further said, adding, now grand children don't believe it.

He was echoed by others. They said the number of date trees has come down in Patnitala. Only few days back, there were numerous date trees in most houses, along land aisles, bushes and groves, and along road sides. These trees grew naturally. After meeting family demands, surplus juice would be used in producing molasses. Then extractors would come from Faridpur to collect juice and manufacture molasses.

Date tree is environment-friendly. It is disappearing due to lack of awareness among pepple.Across Bangladesh, it is a common disappearance of date trees.

