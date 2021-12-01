Mass killing day today at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Nov 30: A total of 136 Bengalis including freedom fighters, officers and employees were killed in a brush fire by Pakistani occupation forces inside the National Jute Mills in Khalapara Village of Bahadursadi Union in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on December 1 in 1971.

Since then, December 1 has been observed as mass killing day in the upazila.

To mark the day, wreaths will be placed in the mass graveyard by upazila administration, freedom fighters, and different socio-political organisations on the day. A Doa Mahfil will also be held.

The jute mills authority has built a Shaheed Minar 'Shahider Swarane 1971' in memory of martyrs. Also a mosque has been built beside the mass graveyard.





