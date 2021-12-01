Video
Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:12 AM
Home Countryside

Six detained in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondents

Six people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Dinajpur, Noakhali and Natore, in two days.
DINAJPUR: Three people were detained for casting fake vote in Union Parishad polls in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The detainees are Sumon Islam, 20, of Azampur Village, Shohidul Islam, 22, of Chairmanpara, and Kamruzzaman, 17.
Returning Officer of Aazmpur High School Centre Nazrul Islam said Sumon came to the centre to cast fake vote at noon.  Polling agents there caught him on suspicion and handed him over to police.
In the same case, police detained Shohidul from Nalaya Government Primary School Centre.
At Horinathpur Primary School Centre, a mobile court detained Kamruzzaman from the centre at around 11am in accusation of casting fake vote.
NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two members of an inter-district motorcycle thieves' gang along with a firearm and local weapons from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The arrested persons are leader of the gang Fuad Hossain Saikat, 27, son of Alamgir Hossain of Dashani Tobga area, and his associate Mamun Hossain, 30, son of Esaq Mia of Bhaoya Alipur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo from Dashani Tobga area under Chatkhil Municipality.
Police also recovered a LG gun, two cartages of shotgun and some local weapons from their possessions during the drive.
A case was filed with the Chatkhil Police Station against them in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatkhil Police Station (PS) Abul Khayer confirmed the matter.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police arrested a warranted criminal at his wedding evening in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
He was arrested from Makimpur area under Chapila Union in the upazila on Saturday evening.
The arrested person is Masum Billah, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique, a resident of the area.
Police and local sources said Masum Billah was a warranted criminal in a case filed in Narayanganj in 2014.
He was absconding since then.
On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from his house in the area on Saturday evening, the day of his marriage.
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Sunday morning.
Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin confirmed the matter.


