Wednesday, 1 December, 2021, 11:12 AM
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 1 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Rajshahi, on Sunday.
NOAKHALI: A young man was stabbed to death by a drug trader and his cohorts in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Mahbub Hossain, 28, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Meripara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mahbub along with his neighbour asked Saddam and his cohorts not to do drugs trading in the village on Friday.
As a sequel to it, Saddam called Mahbub to his house in Dhannopur Village on Sunday morning.
Later, Saddam along with his cohorts started to stab Mahbub indiscriminately when he arrived there, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Md Jafor Alam said police initially assumed that the killing might have occurred due to obstruct the drug trader from selling drugs in the area.
However, police already have detained Saddam's father and are trying to nab the other accused, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: A man was murdered by his nephew in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Nazim Shah alias Chenku, 40, son of late Mayez Shah, a resident of Sinduri Village in the upazila.
The deceased's elder brother Bayem Shah said Nasir Uddin attempted to murder his father Nazu Shah two years back. Nasir's uncle Nazim Shah was an eyewitness in the incident.
However, Nazim made a statement to the court over the matter recently.
Nasir got angry with his uncle over the matter.
As a sequel to it, he stabbed Nazim Shah to death at around 9am on Sunday while no one was at home.
He managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Nasir from the upazila sadar while he was absconding.   
Mohanpur PS OC Tauhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed in this connection.


